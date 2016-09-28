版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 28日 星期三 20:17 BJT

BRIEF-Actuant Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.29

Sept 28 Actuant Corp

* Actuant reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2016 results; provides 2017 guidance

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.30 excluding items

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.29

* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.075 billion to $1.125 billion

* Q4 sales $276 million versus I/B/E/S view $277.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.00 to $1.20 excluding items

* Sees Q1 earnings per share $0.14 to $0.19 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $294.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 sales in $260-270 million range on a 14-16% core sales decline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

