BRIEF-Tracon Pharmaceuticals announces a strategic licensing collaboration for two Janssen Oncology assets and a $5 mln equity investment from Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC Inc

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Sept 28 Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Tracon Pharmaceuticals announces a strategic licensing collaboration for two Janssen Oncology assets and a $5 million equity investment from Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc.
* TRC253 has completed ind-enabling studies and tracon expects to initiate a phase 1/2 proof of concept clinical study in first half of 2017
* Says transaction grants tracon rights to develop two Janssen Oncology programs
* Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC also made $5 million equity investment in Tracon through purchase of common stock
* TRC694 is currently in preclinical development and Tracon expects to file an investigational new drug application in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.