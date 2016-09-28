版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 28日 星期三 20:54 BJT

BRIEF-Trio-Tech Q4 EPS $0.05

Sept 28 Trio-tech International :

* Trio-Tech reports higher revenue and net income for fiscal 2016 compared to fiscal 2015

* Q4 earnings per share $0.05

* Q4 revenue rose 5 percent to $8.815 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐