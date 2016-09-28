版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 28日 星期三 20:48 BJT

BRIEF-Homestreet, Inc. extends exchange offer for its 6.50% senior notes due 2026

Sept 28 Homestreet Inc. :

* Homestreet, Inc. extends exchange offer for its 6.50% senior notes due 2026

* Homestreet Inc says has extended exchange offer for its 6.50% senior notes due 2026 until October 12, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐