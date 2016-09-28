版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 28日 星期三 21:33 BJT

BRIEF-Tinka finalizes access agreements for Ayawilca 2016-2017 drill targets

Sept 28 Tinka Resources Ltd

* Finalizes access agreements for Ayawilca 2016-2017 drill targets

* Signed four-year access agreement with third, final community owning surface rights at co's Ayawilca property in Central Peru Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

