BRIEF-SandRidge Energy provides operations update and full year 2016 guidance

Sept 28 SandRidge Energy Inc

* SandRidge energy inc provides operations update and full year 2016 guidance

* Plans to invest $225 to $255 million of capital expenditures in 2016

* Initiating total 2016 production guidance of 18.9-19.3 MMBoe

* Expect to emerge from reorganization and resume trading week of October 3rd on NYSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

