BRIEF-Worthington Q1 earnings per share $1.02

Sept 28 Worthington Industries Inc

* Worthington reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $1.02

* Q1 sales $737.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $742.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says "we believe that most of our markets will remain steady as we finish calendar year 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

