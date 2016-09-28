版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 28日 星期三 20:59 BJT

BRIEF-Pfizer completes acquisition of Medivation

Sept 28 Pfizer Inc

* Completes acquisition of Medivation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

