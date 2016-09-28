版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 28日 星期三 21:01 BJT

BRIEF-Chembio awarded $330,000 contract

Sept 28 Chembio Diagnostics Inc

* Company has been awarded a $330,000 contract

* Awarded CDC contract for Zika, Dengue, and Chikungunya surveillance testing in India, Peru, Guatemala and Haiti Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐