2016年 9月 28日

BRIEF-State Street to appoint Eric Aboaf as CFO

Sept 28 State Street Corp :

* State Street to appoint Eric Aboaf as chief financial officer

* Says Aboaf, age 52, will succeed Mike Bell as chief financial officer in March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

