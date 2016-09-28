BRIEF-Citizens Financial Group announces departure of CFO Eric Aboaf

Sept 28 Citizens Financial Group Inc :

* Citizens Financial Group announces departure of chief financial officer Eric Aboaf

* Affirms that it is having strong quarter, currently expects to meet or exceed Bloomberg Q3 consensus estimates of $0.48 per share

* Says former Citizens Financial Group CFO John Fawcett will come out of retirement and serve as interim CFO

* Will conduct thorough external search for permanent CFO