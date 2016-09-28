版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 28日 星期三 21:57 BJT

BRIEF-Teva launches generic epzicom tablets in the U.S.

Sept 28 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* Teva announces launch of generic epzicom tablets in the United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

