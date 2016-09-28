BRIEF-International Speedway Corp amends and extends its $300 million credit facility

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Sept 28 International Speedway Corp
* International Speedway Corporation amends and extends its $300 million credit facility
* Amended facility also includes two one-year extension option
* International Speedway Corp says amendment extends final maturity of facility from November 2017 to September 2021
* Facility can continue to be utilized for general corporate purposes, including external growth opportunities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.