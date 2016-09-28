版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 28日 星期三 21:39 BJT

BRIEF-International Speedway Corp amends and extends its $300 million credit facility

Sept 28 International Speedway Corp

* International Speedway Corporation amends and extends its $300 million credit facility

* Amended facility also includes two one-year extension option

* International Speedway Corp says amendment extends final maturity of facility from November 2017 to September 2021

* Facility can continue to be utilized for general corporate purposes, including external growth opportunities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐