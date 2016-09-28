版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 28日 星期三

BRIEF-Orex Intercepts 57 metres grading 118 g/t silver in drilling on the Sandra Escobar project in Mexico

Sept 28 Orex Minerals Inc

* Orex Intercepts 57 metres grading 118 g/t silver in drilling on the Sandra Escobar project in Durango, Mexico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

