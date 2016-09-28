版本:
BRIEF-SolarCity appoints Radford Small Chief Financial Officer

Sept 28 SolarCity Corp

* SolarCity appoints Radford Small Chief Financial Officer

* President Tanguy Serra, who previously oversaw finance as part of his responsibilities, will be departing SolarCity at end of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

