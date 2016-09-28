版本:
BRIEF-Versartis announces pricing of follow-on offering

Sept 28 Versartis Inc :

* Announces pricing of follow-on offering

* Pricing of an underwritten public offering of 4.9 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $12.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

