BRIEF-SPI Energy enters into share purchase agreements

Sept 28 SPI Energy Co Ltd :

* SPI Energy enters into share purchase agreements of US$100 million in private placement

* Entry into of purchase agreements to issue and sell ordinary shares of company to purchasers at a price of US$0.259 per share

* Net proceeds from private placement are intended to be used for expansion of SPI Energy's Global PV project activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

