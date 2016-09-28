版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 28日 星期三 21:55 BJT

BRIEF-Foamix Pharmaceuticals announces pricing of its $57 mln follow-on offering of ordinary shares

Sept 28 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd

* Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. announces pricing of its $57 million follow on offering of ordinary shares

* Pricing of underwritten public offering of 6 million ordinary shares at a price to public of $9.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

