2016年 9月 28日

BRIEF-Teekay LNG Partners announces public offering of series a preferred units

Sept 28 Teekay LNG Partners LP

* Teekay LNG Partners announces public offering of series a preferred units

* Expects to grant underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional series a preferred units

* Intends to use net proceeds for general partnership purposes, which may include debt repayments or funding installment payments on future newbuilding deliveries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

