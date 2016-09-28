版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 29日 星期四 00:22 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. AF awards Lockheed Martin $395 mln contract

Sept 28 Lockheed Martin Corp

* U.S. Air force awards Lockheed Martin $395 million contract for GPS III Satellites 9 and 10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐