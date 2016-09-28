版本:
BRIEF-Teladoc appoints Hirschhorn to newly created role of COO

Sept 28 Teladoc Inc:

* Teladoc names Hirschhorn chief operating officer

* Mark Hirschhorn has been appointed to newly created role of chief operating officer, while continuing to serve as company's CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

