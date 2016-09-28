BRIEF-RCG announces proposed private placement including investment by Eric Sprott

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Sept 28 Resource Capital Gold Corp
* RCG announces proposed private placement including investment by Eric Sprott
* Resource Capital Gold Corp - Says offering will consist of issuance of up to 25 million units at a price of $0.20 per unit
* Resource Capital Gold Corp - Intends to use proceeds of private placement to complete purchase of Forest Hill, Tangier mines and other mineral properties Source text :
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.