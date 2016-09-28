版本:
BRIEF-RCG announces proposed private placement including investment by Eric Sprott

Sept 28 Resource Capital Gold Corp

* RCG announces proposed private placement including investment by Eric Sprott

* Resource Capital Gold Corp - Says offering will consist of issuance of up to 25 million units at a price of $0.20 per unit

* Resource Capital Gold Corp - Intends to use proceeds of private placement to complete purchase of Forest Hill, Tangier mines and other mineral properties Source text :

