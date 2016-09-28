版本:
BRIEF-Partners REIT announces $11.9 mln mortgage refinancing at a British Columbia property

Sept 28 Partners Real Estate Investment Trust

* Partners announces $11.9 million mortgage refinancing at a british columbia property

* Partners real estate investment trust says finalized an $11.9 million mortgage refinancing at reit's evergreen shopping centre property in sooke, british columbia

* Maturing mortgage carried an interest rate of 3.80% and was scheduled to mature on October 1, 2016

* Partners Real Estate Investment Trust says mortgage has a five year term, a 25-year amortization period, and an interest rate of 2.85% Source text for Eikon:

