BRIEF-Teva Pharma retracts press release on launch of generic Epzicom in U.S.

Sept 28 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd:

* Requests that their press release entitled "Teva announces launch of generic Epzicom(reg) tablets in United States" be killed

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd says release on generic Epzicom launch was issued by Teva without final FDA approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

