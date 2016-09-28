版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 28日 星期三 23:34 BJT

BRIEF-Metallic Minerals Corp. appoints Tim Thiessen as CFO

Sept 28 Metallic Minerals Corp

* Metallic Minerals Corp. announces additions to executive management team

* Says Tim Thiessen appointed CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐