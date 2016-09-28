版本:
BRIEF-3M Co says court ordered preliminary injunction against Qingdao Summit Industrial

Sept 28 3M Co :

* 3M prevails in patent infringement action against China-based Qingdao Summit Industrial

* Court order directs Summit to reimburse 3M for its litigation costs

* Court order prohibits offer and sale of Summit's infringing paint spray gun cup sets in Germany with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

