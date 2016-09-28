版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 29日 星期四 02:16 BJT

BRIEF-Global Copper Group increases size of non-brokered private placement

Sept 28 Global Copper Group

* Global Copper Group increases size of non-brokered private placement

* Global Copper Group -Private placement will be increased to a total of 13.02 million units Source text :

