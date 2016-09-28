版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 29日 星期四 04:12 BJT

BRIEF-DTE Energy reports equity units offering

Sept 28 DTE Energy Co :

* Intention to commence a registered underwritten public offering of 12 million equity units

* Intends to use net proceeds from this offering for purchase of midstream natural gas assets

* DTE Energy co says each equity unit will be issued in a stated amount of $50

* Commence a registered underwritten public offering of 12 million equity units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐