BRIEF-National American University reports Q1 loss per share of $0.09

Sept 28 National American University Holdings Inc

* National American University Holdings, Inc. Reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 loss per share $0.09

* Q1 revenue $21.1 million versus $24.6 million

* Total NAU student enrollment for summer 2017 term decreased 16.1% to 6,832 students Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

