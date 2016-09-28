BRIEF-Schnitzer Steel sees Q4 earnings/share of $0.55-$0.59 from cont ops attributable to SSI

Sept 28 Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc:

* Schnitzer provides preliminary results for fourth quarter of fiscal 2016

* Sees Q4 earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to SSI to be in range of $0.55-$0.59

* Sees Q4 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to SSI $0.56 to $0.60