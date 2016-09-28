BRIEF-Pier 1 Imports posts Q2 loss $0.05/share

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Sept 28 Pier 1 Imports Inc:
* Pier 1 Imports Inc reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q2 loss per share $0.05
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 sales $405.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $407 million
* Q2 same store sales fell 4.3 percent
* Says board of directors declared a $0.07 per share quarterly cash dividend
* Says inventories at end of Q2 of fiscal 2017 decreased approximately 10% to $481.3 million
* Sees Q4 comparable sales contraction of negative 3% to negative 1%
* Pier 1 Imports Inc says updates financial guidance
* Sees Q3 comparable sales contraction of down 3% to down 1%
* Sees Q3 net sales contraction of down 4% to down 2%
* Sees Q3 earnings per share (GAAP): $0.03 to $0.09
* Sees Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.09 to $0.15
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $462.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 earnings per share (GAAP): $0.22 to $0.30
* Sees Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.24 to $0.32
* Sees Q3 comparable sales contraction of negative 3% to negative 1%
* Sees fy capital expenditures of approximately $45 million
* Sees fy net sales contraction of approximately down 6% to down 4%
* Says net sales for Q2 of fiscal 2017 decreased 6.7% to $405.8 million
* Sees Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.09 to $0.15
* Fy earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $1.82 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.