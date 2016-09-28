版本:
BRIEF-Progress Software reports Q3 EPS $0.15

Sept 28 Progress Software Corp

*

* Progress reports 2016 fiscal third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.15

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $102.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $104.7 million

* Sees FY 2016 Gaap Revenue $410-$413 million

* GAAP revenue $412 - $415 million

* Sees 2016 diluted earnings per share $0.61 - $0.63

* Sees 2016 adjusted diluted earnings per share $1.57 - $1.60

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.61, revenue view $414.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

