BRIEF-Powell Industries names Brett Cope president and CEO

Sept 28 Powell Industries Inc:

* Powell Industries names Brett A. Cope president and chief executive officer

* Powell has served as company's chairman of board since 1984, will relinquish role of president and chief executive officer

* Powell will again serve as non-executive chairman of board, effective October 1, 2016

* Thomas Powell has served as president and chief executive officer of Powell on an interim basis since December 2015