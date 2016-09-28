版本:
BRIEF-Teekay LNG announces pricing of series a preferred offering

Sept 28 Teekay Lng Partners Lp

* Teekay LNG Partners announces pricing of series a preferred offering

* Priced its public offering of 5 million 9.0% Series A cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

