BRIEF-Teekay LNG Partners announces pricing of series A preferred offering

Sept 28 Teekay LNG Partners LP:

* Teekay LNG Partners announces pricing of series A preferred offering

* Says priced its public offering of 5 million 9.0% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred units at $25.00 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

