BRIEF-Progress initiates quarterly dividend

Sept 28 Progress Software Corp :

* Intends to continue to repurchase progress stock under existing $200 million authorization previously approved by board in March 2016

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

