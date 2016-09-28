BRIEF-Charles River Labs says acquires Agilux Labs for $64 mln

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Sept 28 Charles River Laboratories International Inc
* Charles river laboratories acquires Agilux Laboratories, Inc
* Deal for $64 million
* Says acquisition is expected to be neutral to Charles River's non-gaap earnings per share in q4 of 2016
* Agilux will be reported as part of charles river's discovery and safety assessment (dsa) segment
* Purchase price was approximately $64 million in cash,
* Agilux is expected to generate full-year revenue of $27 million in 2016
* Acquisition is expected to be slightly accretive to non-gaap earnings per share in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.