BRIEF-Charles River Labs says acquires Agilux Labs for $64 mln

Sept 28 Charles River Laboratories International Inc

* Charles river laboratories acquires Agilux Laboratories, Inc

* Deal for $64 million

* Says acquisition is expected to be neutral to Charles River's non-gaap earnings per share in q4 of 2016

* Agilux will be reported as part of charles river's discovery and safety assessment (dsa) segment

* Purchase price was approximately $64 million in cash,

* Agilux is expected to generate full-year revenue of $27 million in 2016

* Acquisition is expected to be slightly accretive to non-gaap earnings per share in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: