BRIEF-Landauer appoints Teri Fontenot to board

Sept 28 Landauer Inc

* Landauer, Inc. Appoints Teri Fontenot to board of directors

* Teri Fontenot has been appointed to board of directors, effective September 28, 2016, expanding company's board to nine directors

* Says Robert Cronin to retire from the board

* Current Landauer director, William G. Dempsey, will succeed Mr. Cronin as lead independent director of board, effective October 1, 2016