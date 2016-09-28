BRIEF-Source Exploration announces non-brokered private placement of up to $1,500,000 and debt conversion

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Sept 28 Source Exploration
* Announces non-brokered private placement of up to $1,500,000 and debt conversion
* A non-brokered private placement of up to 10 million units of at a price of $0.15 per unit
* Net proceeds from private placement be used to continue exploration on co's las minas project located in veracruz, Mexico
* Net proceeds from private placement will also be used for property payments, debt reduction and general working capital purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.