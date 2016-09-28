BRIEF-Source Exploration announces non-brokered private placement of up to $1,500,000 and debt conversion

Sept 28 Source Exploration

* Announces non-brokered private placement of up to $1,500,000 and debt conversion

* A non-brokered private placement of up to 10 million units of at a price of $0.15 per unit

* Net proceeds from private placement be used to continue exploration on co's las minas project located in veracruz, Mexico

* Net proceeds from private placement will also be used for property payments, debt reduction and general working capital purposes