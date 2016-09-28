版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 29日

BRIEF-Cotiviti Holdings says announces completion of refinancing

Sept 28 Cotiviti Holdings Inc

* Cotiviti holdings, inc. Announces completion of refinancing

* After refinancing, total debt outstanding is reduced to $800 million from $823 million at june 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

