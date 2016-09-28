BRIEF-American Tower Corp prices senior notes offering

Sept 28 American Tower Corp

* American tower corporation prices senior notes offering

* Pricing of its registered public offering of senior unsecured notes due 2022 and 2027

* 2027 notes will have an interest rate of 3.125% per annum and are being issued at a price equal to 99.933% of their face value

* 2022 notes will have an interest rate of 2.250% per annum and are being issued at a price equal to 99.858% of their face value

* Pricing public offering of senior unsecured notes due 2022 and 2027, in amounts of $600.0 million and $400.0 million, respectively