公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 29日 星期四 05:14 BJT

BRIEF-SiriusXM Canada qtrly earnings per share $0.04

Sept 28 SiriusXM Canada

* Reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 year-end results

* Q4 FY 2016 self-pay ARPU was relatively flat to Q4 FY 2015 at $12.67

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.04

* Qtrly revenue $87,408 versus $83,709 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

