BRIEF-Sigma Industries Q1 earnings per share C$0.01

Sept 28 Sigma Industries Inc

* Sigma industries reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.01

* Q1 revenue c$13.4 million versus c$16.5 million

* "believe that market conditions will remain difficult in heavy-duty truck market for remainder of fiscal year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

