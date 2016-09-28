版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 29日 星期四 06:06 BJT

BRIEF-Pacific safety products reports Q4 rev c$5.6 million

Sept 28 Pacific Safety Products Inc

* Pacific Safety Products Inc reports fourth quarter fiscal 2016 and year end fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue rose 1.8 percent to c$5.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

