BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment provides update on term sheet with creditors groups

Sept 28 Caesars Entertainment Corp

* Caesars Entertainment, Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. Provide update on term sheet with creditors groups

* Bankruptcy court scheduled hearing for Oct 4 to consider request debtors intend to make for stay of certain litigation pending against caesars

* Co and representatives of most of CEOC's major creditor groups have confirmed their support for term sheet

* If revised reorganization plan is agreed,support agreements entered,expected most of ceoc's major creditors will support anticipated stay Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: