BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment provides update on term sheet with creditors groups

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Sept 28 Caesars Entertainment Corp
* Caesars Entertainment, Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. Provide update on term sheet with creditors groups
* Bankruptcy court scheduled hearing for Oct 4 to consider request debtors intend to make for stay of certain litigation pending against caesars
* Co and representatives of most of CEOC's major creditor groups have confirmed their support for term sheet
* If revised reorganization plan is agreed,support agreements entered,expected most of ceoc's major creditors will support anticipated stay Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.