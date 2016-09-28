版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 29日 星期四 06:43 BJT

BRIEF-Tabula Rasa Healthcare says IPO of 4.3 mln shares priced at $12 per share

Sept 28 Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc

* Tabula rasa healthcare announces pricing of initial public offering

* Says initial public offering of 4.30 million common shares priced at $12.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

