BRIEF-Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces the retirement of Michael J.R. Nisker, CEO

* Trez capital mortgage investment corporation announces the retirement of Michael J.R. Nisker, president and CEO

* Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corp - Sandy Manson, currently chief financial officer, will assume role of president and chief executive officer effective November 11, 2016

* Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corp - Greg Vorwaller will be appointed to board replacing Mr. Nisker as one of manager's board nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
