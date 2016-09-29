BRIEF-Philip Morris says now expects FY earnings per share in range of $4.53 to $4.58

Sept 29 Philip Morris International Inc :

* Philip Morris International Inc. Hosts Investor Day; Revises For Currency, And Narrows, 2016 Full-Year Reported Diluted EPS Forecast

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $4.53 to $4.58

* Forecast does not include any share repurchases in 2016

* Expects its currency-neutral adjusted diluted eps in Q3 of 2016 to be flat to slightly up versus Q3 of 2015

* Revises for currency only, and narrows, its 2016 FY reported diluted eps forecast to a range of $4.53 to $4.58

* For full-year 2016, PMI forecasts a total cigarette industry volume decline of 2.0%-2.5%, excluding China and U.S.

* For FY 2016, sees cigarette shipment volume, excluding China and U.S, to decline in line with Aug YTD decline of 3.9%.

* PMI increases its full-year 2016 anticipated capital expenditures by an $100 million to $1.2 billion

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $4.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S