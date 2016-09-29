BRIEF-Tesaro and Zai Lab announce collaboration, development and license agreement

Sept 29 Tesaro Inc :
* Tesaro and zai lab announce collaboration, development and
license agreement
* Tesaro has granted to Zai Lab an exclusive license for
development of niraparib specifically for china market
* Tesaro retains right to co-market in China and receives
option to license up to two novel immuno-oncology programs
outside China
* Companies will establish a joint steering committee to
review and oversee all development and commercialization plans
* Tesaro will be eligible to receive milestone payments
contingent upon Zai Lab achieving certain specified development
and commercial goals
* Initiated a rolling submission of a new drug application
(NDA) for niraparib to FDA, and intends to complete this
submission during Q4
* Should co elect not to participate in commercialization of
niraparib in china,co willreceive royalty payments on annual net
sales from Zai Lab
* Tesaro has option to license two novel, discovery-stage
immuno-oncology programs from Zai Lab
* Additional financial details were not disclosed
* Marketing authorization application (MAA) for niraparib is
planned for submission to european medicines agency (EMA) in Q4
