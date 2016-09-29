BRIEF-Stein Mart announces CEO change

Sept 29 Stein Mart Inc :
* Stein Mart announces CEO change
* Company will initiate a search for a new Chief
Merchandising Officer
* Comparable store sales for Q3 have decreased approximately
4 percent through September 27
* Dawn Robertson has tendered her resignation as Chief
Executive Officer and as a director
* D. Hunt hawkins, Stein Mart's president and Chief
Operating Officer, has been named interim CEO
* Sales results have "improved somewhat" in September after
a challenging start and several missteps in August
* Q3 will include an approximate $1.6 million charge in
connection with Robertson's departure
* With sales lower than anticipated, Q3 gross profit rate
could be approximately 150 basis points lower
